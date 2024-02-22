Wisconsin lawmakers OK bill to tackle forever chemicals pollution, but governor isn’t on board

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a bill that would unlock $125 million to fight so-called forever chemicals. But Gov. Tony Evers isn’t on board with the plan. The Assembly passed the proposal 61-35 on Thursday. The Senate passed it back in November. It goes next to Evers’ desk. The bill would create a grant program to help municipalities test for PFAS chemicals at water treatment plants and in wells. It doesn’t appropriate any money but Republican lawmakers say its initiatives would be funded from a $125 million PFAS trust fund established in the state budget. Evers has said he won’t sign the bill because it undermines environmental regulators’ authority.

