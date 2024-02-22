Washington lawmakers advance bill making it a felony to threaten election workers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has voted overwhelmingly to make harassing election workers a felony. The decision on Thursday comes three months after several county election offices received envelopes containing suspicious powders and had to be evacuated. The bill is among a wave of legislation across the U.S. seeking to boost protections for these workers in the lead-up to the 2024 election amid an increasing number of threats. The proposed measure would increase the possible penalty for harassing an election worker in person or by mail while they are working or because of something they did while working to up to five years in prison.

