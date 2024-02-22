United Way to host free tax filing in Southern Colorado

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you need help with your taxes this year, you could get help for free if you live in Falcon/Peyton. It will only be available this Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) are going to be available to help people making below $64,000. The event will be held at the High Prairie Library in Peyton. Appointments are on a first-come-first-served basis until spots are full.

The refund process through VITA takes an average of 10-14 days which eliminates the need for high fees that are associated with other instant refund programs.

Anyone interested in an appointment should call 2-1-1.