Two men charged in Vermont murder-for-hire case to go on trial in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two men facing federal charges connected to a murder-for-hire plot that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man are scheduled to go on trial in September. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford on Thursday set Sept. 23 as the start date for the trial of Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay. They pleaded not guilty in 2022 to a charge of wire fraud as part of an alleged international murder-for-hire conspiracy. The two men were previously charged with arranging to have a third defendant kidnap and kill 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont. Davis’ handcuffed body was found by the side of a snowy Vermont back road.

