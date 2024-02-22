Some Republicans are voicing doubt over Alabama IVF ruling. Democrats see an opportunity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and reproductive rights groups are seizing on a ruling this week by the Alabama Supreme Court that plunges the future of access to in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF, into uncertainty. They’re banking on the decision, controversial even among Republicans, motivating voters this year much the way the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade did two years ago, during midterm elections that saw Democrats outperform expectations up and down the ballot. The bombshell decision landed as Democrats and left-leaning interest groups already were beginning to message that abortion rights would be on the ballot in November, making it a centerpiece issue in races for the president and Congress.

