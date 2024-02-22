Senegal’s president says he’ll leave office in April, but gives no date for elections

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s President Macky Sall says that he will end his term in April as expected, but he has not given a new date for the presidential election originally scheduled for Sunday. Sall is wrapping up two terms in office and has said he wouldn’t run again. Earlier this year, he postponed the election for 10 months citing unresolved disputes over who could run. But his move was struck down by Senegal’s Constitutional Court as illegal. Speaking to journalists Thursday on live television, Sall said he would end his term as scheduled on April 2. However, it’s unclear if a new president can be elected before then.

By SAM MEDNICK and BABACAR DIONE Associated Press

