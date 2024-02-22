Polish lawmakers OK morning-after pill for ages 15 and over in a first step to ease reproductive law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve over-the-counter access to the morning-after pill for ages 15 and above in a step to liberalize Poland’s strict reproductive law inherited from the previous nationalist conservative government. The vote Thursday was the first step in the plans of the new pro-European Union government to loosen the anti-abortion and anti-contraception law which is among Europe’s toughest. The morning-after pill is currently available only by prescription. Abortion is legal only when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s health or results from rape. The strict law has had a chilling effect on Poland’s doctors. The new contraception regulations still need approval from the Senate which is expected to grant it and from President Andrzej Duda.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.