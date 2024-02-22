On decades-old taped call, Eagles manager said ‘pampered rock star’ was stalling band biography

NEW YORK (AP) — The Eagles’ manager once told their authorized biographer that his book wasn’t getting published because of friction from “a pampered rock star.” That’s according to an apparently decades-old recording played Thursday at a New York trial involving handwritten, draft lyrics to the megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites. When Irving Azoff was asked who the “pampered rock star” was, Azoff said: “Probably all of them.” Biographer Ed Sanders, isn’t charged in the case, but he factors in it because he sold the pages to one of the defendants. Band co-founder Don Henley says the documents were stolen, saying Sanders obtained them from Henley’s home to research the book and was obligated to return them.

