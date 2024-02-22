North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says he’s seeking reelection

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is seeking reelection. The first-term Republican senator announced his reelection plans in a video on Thursday. He was first elected to the Senate seat in 2018 in a closely watched race against then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in North Dakota. Cramer is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. He held North Dakota’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19, and was previously a public utilities regulator and a state GOP chairman. Democrat Katrina Christiansen also is running for the Senate seat this year.

