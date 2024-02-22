Native American tribes gain new authority to stop unwanted hydopower projects

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected several proposed hydropower projects on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The commission has also created a policy that essentially gives tribes veto power over such projects early on. The Navajo Nation says the move recognizes tribes’ inherent authority to govern themselves. Environmental groups have raised concerns about dams as a source of power amid a gripping drought. Pumped hydropower is effectively a big battery that can release power when demand on the grid is high. The dramatic landscapes of the region are ideal. Some developers say consulting with the Navajo Nation can be confusing.

