Michigan authorities searching for couple who ran over waitress after confronted about unpaid bill

By Sara Powers

KEEGO HARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities in Michigan are searching for a couple who left a restaurant without paying their bill and then ran over a waitress when she tried to confront them, police said.

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, a couple in their mid to late 50s dined at El Camino Restaurant at 2807 Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.

The man and the woman disputed over the service and food at the restaurant and left without paying the total bill for their meal.

After leaving, they entered a dark-colored, four-door Mercedes sedan with the possible plate DY9003.

As they began to drive away, their server ran out to confront them and told them they needed to pay the rest of their bill, and they laughed at her.

Their car stopped as the server stood in front of it, but then the driver backed it up to go around her. The server moved in front of the car again, and the driver knocked her over and ran her legs over before heading southwest on Orchard Lake Road.

The waitress was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Keego Harbor Detective Robert Barnes at barnes@khpd.org or 248-682-3030.

