Mexican Pit Masters Spice Up Houston Rodeo’s BBQ Cookoff

By Lisa Valadez

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Barbecue Cookoff is set to receive an international flair this year as a team of Mexican Pit Masters from Monterrey, Mexico, gears up to compete. This event, scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024, is not just about grilling; it’s about showcasing the cultural exchange and economic impact that international visitors bring to Houston.

Last year, Houston welcomed over 2.5 million international visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy and supporting approximately 100,000 jobs. These visitors not only spend money but also enrich the city’s cultural landscape. Monterrey, Mexico, is one of Houston’s top international travel markets, located just a two-hour flight or an eight-hour drive away.

To highlight this connection, Houston First Corporation’s Hola Houston, the city’s destination brand channel for the Mexico market, will accompany the Mexican Pit Masters team on their journey from Monterrey to Houston. The team will share their experiences on Hola Houston’s Instagram, providing a glimpse into their travels and the cultural exchange between the two cities.

The journey from Monterrey to Houston will include stops at various iconic locations, including Whataburger, the Rio Del Grande Museum, the Selena Museum, and Buc-cees, before culminating at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Influencers from Monterrey, such as Alma Blanco, Rafael Tamez, and Jesus Ponce, will also be part of this journey, sharing their experiences with their large social media followings.

This initiative aims to inspire and attract visitors from both sides of the border to Houston, showcasing the city’s diverse culture and the economic benefits of international travel. Follow @HolaHouston on Instagram, Facebook, and X to stay updated on this exciting journey.

