Mayor Whitmire Instills Renewed Leadership in Houston Housing Authority

By Burt Levine

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a decisive move to combat financial irregularities and enhance the operational efficacy of the Houston Housing Authority (HHA), Mayor John Whitmire has appointed a new slate of esteemed Commissioners. This strategic change comes in the wake of HHA ceasing the issuance of housing vouchers due to budget overruns, a decision that notably affects veterans, the disabled, and the homeless.

Mayor Whitmire’s appointments signify a pivotal step towards amplifying the city’s commitment to affordable housing. Each Commissioner brings to the table a wealth of experience and a deep-seated understanding of the housing landscape in Houston. The appointments include:

• Joseph “Jody” Proler, taking on Position One, with tenure lasting until January 31, 2026.

• Alton Smith, stepping into Position Two, serving until January 31, 2025.

• Kenneth C. Li, entering Position Three, with a term concluding on January 31, 2026.

• Stephanie A. G. Ballard, reappointed to Position Four, with her term ending January 31, 2025.

• Kristy Kirkendoll, reappointed to Position Five, continuing until January 31, 2026.

• Cynthia Aceves-Lewis, appointed to Position Six, serving through January 31, 2025.

• Darryl Wilson, taking up Position Seven, with a term expiring on January 31, 2026.

These seven individuals are poised to steer the HHA towards its goal of making Houston the most affordable major city in the United States. Their combined expertise is expected to catalyze policy setting and provide the leadership and oversight necessary to propel the HHA forward in achieving its mission.

In a letter to Mayor Whitmire, HHA President & CEO David Northern, Sr. detailed the alarming financial situation, including the overextension of the budget authority and the depletion of HUD-held reserves. In response, Mayor Whitmire emphasized the importance of transparency and effective management in providing affordable housing solutions.

Houstonians, who have witnessed HHA’s recent questionable decisions, including the approval of over ten affordable housing deals with developers, can now look forward to a rectified course. Mayor Whitmire’s proactive approach and immediate implementation of these appointments—requiring no confirmation from the Houston City Council—underscore the urgency and commitment to reform.

The community eagerly anticipates the positive impact of the new Commissioners, whose credentials have been thoroughly reviewed and endorsed by the HHA’s President and CEO. Mayor Whitmire’s decisive leadership promises a new chapter of accountability, innovation, and expansion in affordable housing opportunities for all Houstonians.

For more information n about the Houston Housing Authority, go to: housingforhouston.com

