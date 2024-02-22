Skip to Content
Manitou Springs to host second annual Citizens Academy

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) __ What are all the functions of the Manitou Springs city government? What can I do to get involved? If you’ve been asking yourself these questions, the Manitou Springs Citizens Academy can help get you educated.

Applications are now open for the 2024 Citizens Academy. They’re being accepted until March 22nd at noon. A total of 20 spots are available. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Applicants who live in Manitou Springs will receive priority. The citizen's academy begins April 8th and graduation will be June 10th.     

If you are interested in learning more about your community. click here.

