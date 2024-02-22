Legendary Coach John Wooden Honored with USPS Commemorative Stamp

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The U.S. Postal Service is set to unveil a new Forever stamp paying tribute to the enduring legacy of basketball coaching icon, John Wooden. This commemorative stamp celebrates the indelible impact of Coach Wooden’s leadership and mentorship in the world of sports.

The dedication ceremony, slated to be held at the iconic Pauley Pavilion, will feature esteemed guests and a presentation highlighting Coach Wooden’s profound influence on basketball and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of the stamp and partake in memorable photo opportunities.

Dedicating Official: The Honorable Derek Kan, member of the USPS Board of Governors, will preside over the ceremony, commemorating Coach Wooden’s unparalleled contributions to the sport and his lasting legacy of excellence.

Preorder Information: Customers eager to obtain the John Wooden commemorative stamp can preorder online at The Postal Store starting Jan. 24. Stay Connected: Stay updated on the latest news surrounding the John Wooden stamp release by following the hashtag #JohnWoodenStamp on social media platforms.

How to Purchase: Stamps and philatelic products, including officially licensed items, can be purchased online at The Postal Store or by calling 844-737-7826. Additionally, they are available at Post Office locations nationwide and through the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Join us in honoring the unparalleled legacy of Coach John Wooden as we unveil this commemorative stamp, capturing the essence of his extraordinary career and enduring influence on the world of basketball and beyond. Don’t miss out on this memorable event celebrating a true sports legend.

