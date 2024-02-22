Investigators: Man who killed 3 Minnesota responders opened fire without warning, inside his house

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Investigators have revealed that the man who killed two Minnesota police officers and a firefighter-paramedic opened fire on officers without warning while they were inside his house. And they were shot after he claimed he was unarmed, and after they had been negotiating with him for around 3 1/2 hours early Sunday. Officers inside the home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville returned fire and wounded the man before making it outside. The firefighter was shot while aiding the wounded officers. The statement from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday was its first detailed update on the case since Sunday.

