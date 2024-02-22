Houston PetSet and Council Member Mario Castillo Join Forces to Provide Free Pet Care in District H

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In honor of Love Your Pet Month and World Spay Day, Houston PetSet, in collaboration with District H City Council Member Mario Castillo, is set to offer essential veterinary services to pet owners in the community.

As a local nonprofit dedicated to addressing Houston’s homeless animal crisis, Houston PetSet is proud to partner with Council Member Mario Castillo to celebrate Love Your Pet Month and World Spay Day. From Sunday, February 25 to Wednesday, February 28, Houston PetSet will deploy its cutting-edge mobile surgical unit to District H, providing free spay and neuter services to City of Houston residents. Additionally, thanks to the Council Member’s initiative, each pet will receive two extra months of flea and tick prevention, safeguarding them against common parasites as temperatures rise.

Event Details:

What: Love Your Pet Month & World Spay Day Press Conference When: Media Availability – Tuesday, February 27, 11-11:30 a.m. Where: Funeraria del Angel, 5100 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022 Who: District H City Council Member Mario Castillo and Houston PetSet District H, under the leadership of Council Member Castillo, annually offers free and low-cost resources to pet owners throughout February. Houston PetSet is thrilled to contribute to this initiative by providing crucial veterinary care directly to the community through its mobile surgical unit.

At the press conference on February 27, Council Member Mario Castillo and Houston PetSet representatives will discuss the importance of pet care and the impact of accessible veterinary services on the well-being of pets and their owners.

Join us in celebrating Love Your Pet Month and World Spay Day by attending our press conference on February 27. Follow us on social media for updates and live coverage of this impactful event.

As we come together to support our furry companions, Houston PetSet and Council Member Mario Castillo are committed to ensuring the health and happiness of pets in District H and beyond. Let’s make a difference in the lives of our beloved pets together.

