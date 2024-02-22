Herbstreit, Fowler to be voices in EA Sports college football game that will feature every FBS team
By The Associated Press
Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are in the game. ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Herbstreit and network broadcaster Fowler announced Thursday on social media they will be voices in EA Sports’ upcoming college football video game. Analysts David Pollack and Jesse Palmer made similar announcements. The broadcasting updates came the same day that media outlets, including ESPN, reported FBS football players were receiving invitations from EA Sports to have their name, image and likeness in the game, which the developer has said would be launching in summer 2024. EA Sports College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS teams.