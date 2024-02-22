H-E-B Launches 11th Annual Quest for Texas Best

By Lisa Valadez

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — H-E-B is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, a competition designed to unearth the finest Texas-made products. Submissions for the competition will be open from February 21 through April 4. Qualified participants will vie for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the chance to showcase their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

Over the past decade, H-E-B has uncovered more than 1,000 unique products from the Lone Star State, ranging from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets to empanadas, pickles, and pho, as well as salsas, spices, and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers, and more. The company has evaluated over 6,000 samples of the most innovative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money, along with marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support. Additionally, H-E-B has presented 51 Quest for Texas Best suppliers with a commemorative H-E-B Million Dollar Club belt buckle for achieving $1 million in sales.

James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, expressed his anticipation for the competition, stating, “We look forward to connecting with Texas-based innovators each and every year and providing exciting opportunities through this competition. I can’t wait to see what products are brought to the table this year. After 11 years of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best and more than 6,000 entries, the creativity and ingenuity of Texans still inspires me.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the chance to engage with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions on March 6, 13, 21, and 27. Registration is required. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

