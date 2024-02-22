GOP lawmakers try to thwart abortion rights ballot initiative in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature is trying to thwart a proposed ballot initiative that would enable voters to protect abortion rights in the state constitution. The House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a resolution rebuking the ballot measure. Another bill would allow initiative petition signers to remove their signatures. Still another would create an informational video about the state’s abortion laws. South Dakota currently outlaws all abortions unless to save the life of the mother. The initiative has drawn more than 50,000 signatures. It requires 35,017 validated signatures to make the November ballot. The initiative’s leader says the GOP efforts threaten the state’s tradition of direct democracy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.