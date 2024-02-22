Going on 30 years, an education funding dispute returns to the North Carolina Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Education funding litigation that originated 30 years ago is returning to North Carolina’s highest court. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Thursday in the case barely a year after it ruled on whether a trial judge could move taxpayer money to address schooling inequities statewide without the express approval of legislators. The Democratic majority on the court at the time said yes. But now the court has a Republican majority that decided to take up again a portion of the case known as “Leandro.” GOP legislators argue the previous edition of the Supreme Court got it all wrong and that only the General Assembly can appropriate funds.

