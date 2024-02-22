Florida lawmakers pass ban on social media for kids under 16 despite constitutional concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill that would be one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on minors’ use of social media is heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Lawmakers passed the bill Thursday to keep children under the age of 16 off popular platforms regardless of parent approval. The measure is Republican House Speaker Paul Renner’s top priority. Critics have pointed to similar efforts in other states that have been blocked by courts. Supporters in Florida hope that if the bill becomes law, it would withstand legal challenges because it focuses on addictive features rather than the content on social media sites. But opponents say parents, not the government, should monitor children’s social media use.

