Father facing charges after fatally shooting son

By JOE ROETZ, KEVIN BOULANDIER, CAROLINA BORGES

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — An argument between family members took a deadly turn after a father fatally shot his son.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a domestic dispute along the 19000 block of West Lake Drive in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the family was inside the house when the father, 68-year-old Michael Tindale, and his son started arguing. It remains unclear what the argument was about.

“Right now, we have everyone who was involved in this situation. They are with officers, and we’re working to figure out exactly the timeline of how all of this occurred,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Detectives said the son was in his mid-40s.

During the argument, investigators said, a gun was brought out and the son was shot.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police initially detained both parents as they figure out whether the gun went off during the fight or whether the father purposely shot his son. It is unclear if the other parent is being charged.

Detectives said it remains unclear who produced the firearm.

As police continue to investigate, Tindale is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

