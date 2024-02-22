Farmers from 10 EU countries join forces – and tractors – to protest agricultural policies

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech farmers are driving their tractors and other vehicles to to several border crossings to join forces with their colleagues from neighboring countries in their protests against European Union agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall conditions for their business. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s policies on the environment, such as the Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports. The farmers met their colleagues from neighboring Poland and Slovakia at several borders crossings. Organizers says farmers from 10 EU countries are participating.

