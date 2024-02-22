Empowering HSPVA’s Black Student Artists

By Bianca Elam

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The enchanting Harlem Nights After Midnight Gala recently graced Houston, uniting the community for a night of glamour and generosity, all for a commendable cause—bolstering the dreams of students at Kinder High School. This illustrious event promised a journey through a cultural tapestry, blending entertainment with altruism, and offering a chance to contribute to the future successes of young scholars.

Amid the shimmering lights and the resounding call to uplift the community’s youth, the Harlem Nights After Midnight Gala recently illuminated the city of Houston. This significant event was dedicated to raising funds for students at the institution formerly known as The Performing and Visual Arts High School, now proudly carrying the name Kinder High School—a moniker that pays homage to the generous Kinder Foundation whose support has greatly enhanced the school’s mission.

Alexis Jones, a former contributor to this publication Houston Style Magazine is an esteemed Kinder High alum and acclaimed producer, graced the stage to lead the festivities, reflecting her deep gratitude and commitment to giving back. The gala was a nexus for connecting Kinder’s vibrant black alumni with current students, enhancing scholarship funds, and nurturing a network of opportunity.

Attendees were welcomed with opulent goodie bags, setting the stage for a night steeped in sophistication. The gala set its sights high, aiming to raise $50,000 for the bright young African American minds of Kinder High. The collective efforts of all who gathered sparked an incredible response, with the goal nearly reached right from the start.

The gala was a spectacle of community spirit and artistic brilliance. Art auctions featuring works from Kinder High alumni propelled the fundraising drive, inching ever closer to the ambitious goal as the community’s support surged palpably.

But the night was more than just about raising funds; it was a showcase of the exceptional talent Kinder High has fostered. Senior students captivated the audience with memorable performances, leaving lasting impressions and stirring emotions. The event also paid homage to distinguished alumni like Bryan Michael Cox, who attributed his successful career in music to the diverse, enriching environment Kinder High provided.

The evening was a testament to unity, with the crowd eagerly contributing to a scholarship fund through a spirited bidding war for donated art. Each bid was a pledge to empower the next wave of leaders.

As the curtains closed on the Harlem Nights After Midnight Gala, the impact was unmistakable—not just in the impressive funds raised but also in the strengthened community bonds and nurtured ambitions. The legacy of The Performing and Visual Arts High School lives on in Kinder High, echoing the transformational impact of the Kinder Foundation’s support and the collective commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders. Thanks to the unwavering efforts of Alexis Jones, the Kinder High alumni network, and the generous spirit of all participants, the gala was a resounding affirmation of what can be achieved when a community unites for a noble cause.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.