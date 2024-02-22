Denmark records highest number of antisemitic incidents since WWII, part of a grim European trend

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the Jewish Community in Denmark says the number of antisemitic incidents registered since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that ignited the war in Gaza has reached levels not seen since World War II. Henri Goldstein, the head of the Scandinavian country’s small Jewish Community said there had been violent escalation, not least fueled by the uncontrolled spread of hatred on social media. In 2023, 121 incidents were recorded in Denmark, chiefly online. Many European countries have registered a rise in reported antisemitic acts and comments since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

