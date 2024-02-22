China demands the US stop any official contact with Taiwan following a congressional visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China is responding sternly to a U.S. congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan, demanding the U.S. stop any official contact with the self-governing island. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: “China opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan authorities and rejects U.S. interference in Taiwan affairs in whatever form or under whatever pretext.” Mao spoke shortly after leaders of the House Select Committee on China’s Communist Party met with Taiwanese leaders on a high-profile trip aimed at showing U.S. support for the island’s democratically elected government.

