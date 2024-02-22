California man arrested and accused of threatening Arizona election worker after 2022 vote

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a San Diego man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving threatening messages on the personal cellphone of an Arizona election worker he accused of rigging the 2022 election results. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 52-year-old was charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and will make an initial court appearance Friday. The defendant allegedly left threatening voicemails for a Maricopa County official the day after the certification of the 2022 election results. He told the official to “run” and “hide,” according to the indictment. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

