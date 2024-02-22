Brazil’s Bolsonaro chooses to remain silent in meeting with police as part of coup allegation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and some of his former top aides have met with police as part of an investigation into allegations they plotted a coup to remove Bolsonaro’s successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro arrived Thursday at Federal Police headquarters in the capital Brasilia, as did some of his former officials, including some top military advisers. The former leader chose to remain silent. Supreme Court documents show the alleged plot involved Bolsonaro signing a decree in the event that he lost the 2022 election to declare that the vote was fraudulent, to justify a possible military intervention and convene new elections. Bolsonaro never issued the decree.

