Bail is set at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged in her 5-year-old foster son’s suffocation death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set bail at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 5-year-old foster son. Pammy Maye also faces kidnapping and child endangerment charges in the death of Darnell Taylor. The child’s body was found in a sewer drain Feb. 16. The 48-year-old Columbus woman did not speak during the brief hearing and showed no visible emotion. The discovery of the body came two days after Maye told her husband the child was no longer alive and then abruptly left her home as he spoke with a 911 dispatcher, She was taken into custody the next day in a Cleveland suburb about 150 miles from Columbus.

