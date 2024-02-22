At least 13 people injured in building fire in Spanish city of Valencia

By Atika Shubert and Claudia Rebaza, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people have been injured in a large blaze that ripped through an apartment building in the Spanish city of Valencia, local emergency services said Thursday.

Valencia’s Emergency Services said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that six firefighters and seven residents were among those treated for injuries in several hospitals across the city.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. local time [11.30 a.m. ET] in Valencia’s Campanar neighborhood, and 16 firefighting units were sent to the scene, emergency services told CNN en Espanol.

The fire continued into the evening, with flames and smoke pictured billowing through the complex.

Nearby residents looked on in horror, with one telling Reuters the scenes were “tremendous, unbelievable – I can’t believe it.”

The mayor of Valencia, María José Alcalá, asked residents in a post on X to avoid the scene in order to help rescue services.

Hotel rooms were being organized to house people whose homes were affected by the fire, emergency services said.

