A UN agency targets 35% growth in aquaculture production by 2030 to meet demand and fight hunger

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization has set a target to further increase aquaculture production to meet rising demand for seafood and to fight global hunger and undernourishment. A report adopted at the end of a three-day Asia and Pacific regional conference in Sri Lanka’s capital on Thursday says the FAO hopes to see 35% growth in the aquaculture sector by 2030. Officials said the world’s aquaculture production has increased by 54% since 2011 and remains one of the fastest growing agricultural producing sectors. The new target is part of the FAO’s “Blue Transformation” road map which seeks to transform the world’s aquatic food systems by the start of the next decade.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.