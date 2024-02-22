Skip to Content
8 people die in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state as heavy rains cause landslides and floods

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say at least eight people have died in Rio de Janeiro state due to landslides and floods caused by heavy rains. A 6-year-old is listed as missing in the countryside city of Mendes. Officials said Thursday that four of the dead, including an 8-month-old, were members of the same family in the city of Barra do Pirai. Authorities say the family’s house was destroyed by a landslide.

