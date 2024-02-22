5 people have been injured and a suspect arrested in an incident at a school in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say five people have been injured in an incident at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect has been arrested. The incident took place on Thursday at a high school. Police said there was no shooting in the incident but gave no further information. The Bild newspaper, which didn’t name sources, said it was a knife attack. Police said they deployed large numbers of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured. Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.

