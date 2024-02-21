Yes, Barry Keoghan was impressed with his own naked dancing in ‘Saltburn’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Barry Keoghan is not embarrassed by that dancing scene at the end of “Saltburn.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Irish actor said he drew his character’s freedom dancing in the nude from his own life.

“I do dance around naked though, in my house,” Keoghan told the publication, adding, “Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to.”

Keoghan said he was happy with how the scene turned out.

“I’m pretty impressed with how I moved. I was like, ‘Wow.’ In the final moment of the dance, I twirl twice, and if you look at my footwork, it’s linked to boxing,” he said. “It’s all about footwork and moving the hips and stuff like that.”

He added that the scene showed a “maturity” in his acting, “and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?”

“You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really,” he said. “But I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost.”

While Keoghan said his fame post-“Saltburn” is a bit “overwhelming,” he’s celebrating the successful year of fellow Irish actors Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

“It’s nice to be in that company. You know, the Irish—when they’re away, they stick to one another. There’s this kind of language and this energy, that sometimes we don’t even finish our sentences. It’s just like “Eh! Oh! Yer! Eh? Short look! Yeh?” That’s it,” Keoghan said. “It’s a great group of lads, do you know what I mean? It’d be good to get us all in one big fecking movie, wouldn’t it?”

