US Congress members praise Taiwan’s democracy in a visit that’s certain to draw China’s scrutiny

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of United States Congress members are praising Taiwan’s democracy during a visit to the island. The show of support is certain to draw scrutiny from China, which sees such displays as a challenge to its claim of sovereignty over the island. A visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan two years ago resulted in China dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy. On Thursday, the bipartisan delegation praised Taiwan as a robust democracy following its presidential election in January, and called the island a friend of the U.S. The group’s three-day visit to Taiwan is part of a larger tour of the Indo-Pacific.

By KEVIN FREKING and SIMINA MISTREANU Associated Press

