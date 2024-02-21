United flight diverted to Chicago due to reported bomb threat

CHICAGO (AP) — A cross-country United Airlines flight carrying 202 passengers was forced to land in Chicago after what local media reports, citing a preliminary police report, called a bomb threat. The Wednesday flight from Newark to Los Angeles landed safely and departed for Los Angeles later in the afternoon. That’s according to the airline, which declined additional comment. According to local media reports, the flight crew reacted to a bomb threat written on the mirror in one of the plane’s lavatories.

