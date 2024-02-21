Trump faces warning signs that his fundraising prowess may have limits in 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s mythic ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new reality. Campaign finance reports released Tuesday showed two key committees in his political operation raised an anemic $13.8 million in January and collectively spent more than they took in. A major driver of those costs was millions of dollars in legal fees from Trump’s myriad of court cases. The numbers offer only a partial snapshot of the Trump operation’s finances because other branches won’t have to disclose their numbers until April. But his diminished cashflow nonetheless presents an alarming picture of the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP’s presidential nominee

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.