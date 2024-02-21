Toyota recalls 280,000 pickups and SUVs because transmissions can deliver power even when in neutral

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. The recall is to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral. It covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs. Toyota says certain parts of the automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren’t applied, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem. Toyota says owners will be notified by late April.

