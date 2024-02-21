The stretch run of the NBA season has arrived. It’s time for the playoff push
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
There’s no NBA player who is a bigger fan of harness racing than Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He owns horses, goes to tracks whenever he can and even accepted one of his MVP awards while riding around at his farm in Serbia. He knows the stretch run often decides races. And the same holds true in the NBA, which is entering its stretch run. The All-Star break is over, games resume on Thursday and the defending champion Nuggets are hoping that this is the time when they can start hitting their best stride.