Teen phenom Olivia Moultrie scores a brace for US women in 5-0 rout of Dominican Republic

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Teenage star Olivia Moultrie scored the first two goals of her international career as the US women’s soccer team claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory against the Dominican Republic in California on Tuesday.

Lynn Williams, Jenna Nighswonger and substitute Alex Morgan, a late call-up to the team to replace the injured Mia Fishel, also added goals for the US in its inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup game.

The 18-year-old Moultrie was making her first start for the US and needed less than eight minutes to open the scoring at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park when she tapped in following Midge Purce’s dangerous run into the box.

Williams, who had an early goal from a corner disallowed, then added a second for the Americans from close range inside 30 minutes, again after good build-up play from Purce.

The Dominican Republic seemed content to sit deep and frustrate the US as Korbin Albert hit the underside of the crossbar at the end of the first half. It wasn’t until the second period that Moultrie made it 3-0, completing her brace after Purce drove a low shot into the box.

Having made her international debut against China in December, Portland Thorns star Moultrie is now the third US women’s player to score two or more goals in a game at the age of 18 or younger after Mia Hamm and Cindy Parlow Cone.

She is also the youngest player to score for the US since Mallory Swanson in 2016.

A foul by Brianne Reed on Jaedyn Shaw allowed Nighswonger to get her first goal for her country from the penalty spot, and soon after the US had another penalty, this time for a foul on Trinity Rodman, which Morgan converted.

The 34-year-old Morgan was only added to the roster on Tuesday after Fishel tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training, and her successful penalty was the 122nd goal of her international career.

The victory moves the US to the top of its Concacaf W Gold Cup group after Argentina and Mexico played out a goalless draw.

“We were playing against a low block, so it gives an opportunity for a lot of creativity and we have a lot of creative players in the front line,” Purce, who had two assists, told CBS Sports after the game. “It was really fun; it was a fun day.”

The US next faces Argentina on Friday and Mexico on Monday with both games also being held in Carson.

Twelve teams from North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean compete in three groups of four in the Concacaf W Gold Cup, after which eight teams will progress to the knockout rounds.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.