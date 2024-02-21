Striking workers again close down the Eiffel Tower ahead of its starring role in the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Striking workers have again closed down the Eiffel Tower. It’s the third day running that the landmark expected to be at the heart of celebrations for the Paris Olympics has been off-limits to visitors. A message Wednesday on the tower’s website also warned of more possible disruptions Thursday, if strikers continue their push for salary hikes and other concessions. One of the strikers’ representatives, Denis Vavassori of the CGT union, has previously warned that their protest action “could go on for several days, even weeks.” The operator of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower has not responded to requests for comment.

