Sam Bankman-Fried makes court appearance to switch lawyers before March sentencing
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A foot-tapping FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made a brief appearance in a New York courtroom to switch lawyers before his sentencing next month. His appearance in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday came before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who will decide how long he must remain behind bars. The 31-year-old one-time cryptocurrency heavyweight told Kaplan that he’d like attorney Marc Mukasey to represent him at a sentencing scheduled to occur March 28 despite a potential conflict of interest. Bankman-Fried could face a lengthy prison term after his November conviction on charges including wire fraud and conspiracy.