Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to make campaign stop in Denver

Published 3:05 PM

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is hosting a campaign rally in Centennial, Colorado on February 27.

Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, will host a rally at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at 13005 Wings Way at 1:30 p.m.

The event is expected to last two hours and is completely free and open to the public with a valid reservation.

Haley told the Associated Press that she will not leave the Republican primary election regardless of the upcoming results in her home state of South Carolina. She vowed to remain in the fight against former President Donald Trump until at least Super Tuesday on March 5.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

