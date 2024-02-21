Police search a car and find cocaine — and a US Army rocket launcher

A police detective says he was unnerved to find a U.S. Army rocket launcher when searching a suspicious truck for drugs in central Massachusetts. Det. Alex Sinni of the Sutton Police Department told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his first concern after finding the M190 launcher beneath the backseat of the truck was for everybody’s safety. Sinni says the truck driver was “pretty vague” about how he had got his hands on the launcher and what he planned to do with it. The M190 is a training weapon that was first used during the Vietnam War era. Police also found drugs in the truck during the search on Monday. The driver was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession/control of an incendiary device.

