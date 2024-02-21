Pennsylvania’s high court throws out GOP lawmakers’ subpoena in 2020 presidential election case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is ruling that Republican state lawmakers can no longer try to enforce a subpoena for election records that they issued in 2021. Their quest had been inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but the court said Wednesday that the subpoena became “unenforceable” when the state Legislature’s two-year session ended in 2022. It dismissed three appeals and vacated a lower court order that said the Senate could enforce its subpoena. The ruling is effectively a victory for the state attorney general’s office, Senate Democrats and several voter groups, who had gone to court to try to block the subpoena.

