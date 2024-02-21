Skip to Content
New bill to incentivize housing near public transit in Colorado

Published 5:33 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill to save people money on housing is making its way through the house. It comes after a recent poll showing 95% of Coloradans agree that the cost of renting or buying a home is a problem.

If passed the new bill would help build more houses near public transit, pedestrian and bicycling corridors, jobs, and other community centers. It would also give financial support to cities and counties that meet their housing goals. That includes benefits from the new affordable housing tax credit as well as the transit-oriented communities infrastructure fund. 

HB24-1313 would also aim to conserve our state's natural resources and improve air quality to protect vulnerable communities from pollution-related health issues.

