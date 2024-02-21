Mom arrested after Instagram post about 5-year-old daughter helping wax adult clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who posted photos on Instagram that appear to show her 5-year-old daughter helping her apply wax to adult clients for hair removal has been charged with child neglect. The Commercial Appeal, citing an arrest affidavit, reports that the Memphis Police Department received multiple complaints on Feb. 15 about a post that had images of a young girl appearing to apply hot wax to the pubic area of adults. The affidavit states the woman said in the post that her daughter had participated in the waxing of 24 clients over more than eight hours. She was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with child neglect.

