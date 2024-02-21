Man allegedly drove nearly 100 mph before killing teen in I-24 crash

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is facing several charges following his arrest over the weekend for a crash that left a Missouri teenager dead in June 2023, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said 23-year-old Aaron Chenoweth was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless homicide after he was found to be driving more than 90 mph just before the June 9 crash that killed 17-year-old Sofia Balk.

Chenoweth is the alleged driver of the Honda Accord that lost control and struck the front end of Balk’s Ford Fusion.

In June, police said both vehicles swerved between different lanes before they crossed through the grass median at the top of the Haywood Lane entrance ramp. The Honda ended up in front of the Ford with its driver’s side door against a rock wall. The Ford struck the Honda’s front engine compartment.

Balk was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died. Police said Chenoweth and Balk’s passengers were also taken to VUMC and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.