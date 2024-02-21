Lithuania to close 2 more checkpoints with Russian ally Belarus as tensions along the border rise

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has decided to seal off another two of its six checkpoints with Belarus amid growing tensions with its eastern neighbor, an ally of Russia. This brings the total of closed border crossings into the Baltic country to four. The Lavoriskes and Raigardas checkpoints will stop functioning on March 1, as all the traffic will be diverted to the remaining two at the villages of Medininkai and Salcininkai. Tensions on NATO’s and the European Union’s borders spiked after Belarus took in thousands of Russia’s military mercenaries. Lithuania also decided Wednesday to suspend the movement of pedestrians and cyclists through the last remaining checkpoints.

